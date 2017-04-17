3 charged with spray painting homes, businesses in Elgin

Three people face a felony charges after they were caught on surveillance video spray painting homes and businesses earlier this month in northwest suburban Elgin.

Officers responded about 8 p.m. April 1 for reports of “several” buildings damaged by spray paint in the 200 block of North Street, according to Elgin police. A vehicle and three suspects were spotted on video surveillance footage.

Bryant Torres-Villagomez, 25, who used to live in Elgin; 18-year-old Trinidad Fernandez, of Carpentersville; and one juvenile were all taken into custody over the course of 10 days, police said. They each face one Class 4 felony charge of criminal damage to property.