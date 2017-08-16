3 charged with stabbing man to death in Elgin

Three people have been charged with stabbing a man to death early Saturday in the parking lot of an industrial company in northwest suburban Elgin.

Gabriel Lopez, 26, of Elgin; Carlos Lopez, 29, of Carpentersville; and Ivette Rodriguez, 20, of Carpentersville, each face one count of first-degree murder, according to Elgin police.

Crews were called at 1:54 a.m. to the 1100 block of Jansen Farm Drive, where 36-year-old Bayron Cruz-Garcia was found bleeding, police said.

Cruz-Garcia, a Wood Dale resident, was taken to Sherman Hospital in Elgin, where he died about 2:56 a.m., according to police and the Kane County coroner’s office. An autopsy Monday showed the preliminary cause of death to be multiple stab wounds.

The homicide was the first in the city of Elgin in 2017, police said.

“The work of the responding patrol officers coupled with seasoned detectives resulted in a quick arrest,” Elgin Police Chief Jeffrey Swoboda said in a statement. “Homicides are rare in Elgin, but when they do occur the police department displays professionalism and teamwork that insures those responsible are brought to justice.”

All three suspects were ordered held on $3 million bonds Wednesday morning, police said.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call police at (847) 695-4195, or text 847-411 and include “ELGINPD” in the beginning of the text, along with the tip.