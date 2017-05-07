3 children among 7 hurt in West Garfield Park crash

Seven people, including three children, were injured in a hit-and-run crash late Tuesday in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

Three adults and three children were standing on the street at 11:12 p.m. in the 4200 block of West Jackson when a white car struck another car in the intersection, causing it to hit the pedestrians and two parked cars, according to Chicago Police.

All six pedestrians were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital and Stroger Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The driver of the second car was also taken to Stroger and stabilized.

The male driver of the white car ran away after the crash, police said.