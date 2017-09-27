3 dead, 4 wounded in Tuesday shootings on South, West sides

Family members and friends watch as Chicago Police investigate in the 6600 block of South Oakley, where a 28-year-old man was shot to death early Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Three men were killed and at least four other people, including a 15-year-old boy, were wounded in shootings Tuesday on the city’s South and West sides.

A 44-year-old man was fatally shot about 8:15 p.m. in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side. He was in the 12300 block of South Emerald Drive when someone walked up to him, fired shots and ran away, according to Chicago Police. The man was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released information on the fatality.

About 12:45 p.m., one man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting in the South Shore neighborhood. Officers responded to a call of a person shot in the 7000 block of South Chappel and found the two men suffering from gunshot wounds to the head. A 21-year-old man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 1:23 p.m., police and the medical examiner’s office said. His name has not been released. The other man, 24, was taken in critical condition to Stroger Hospital.

The day’s first fatal shooting happened shortly after 2:30 a.m. in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side. Officers were called about a person shot in the 6600 block of South Oakley and arrived to find the 28-year-old man lying unresponsive on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene less than an hour later.

Family members identified the victim as 28-year-old Christopher Hardrick, who lived with his grandfather on the block. “He was one of the most passive, sweetest people you could meet,” said the man’s aunt, Tammie Hardrick, 52. “He was not a gangbanger, I just think he had the wrong choice of friends.”

The 15-year-old boy was wounded in a Roseland neighborhood shooting about 9:05 p.m. on the Far South Side. The teenager was walking on the sidewalk in the first block of East 101st Street when someone fired shots at him from a silver-colored van, police said. He was struck in his back and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

About 8:15 p.m., a 20-year-old man was shot and critically wounded in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side. He was at his home in the 7100 block of South Aberdeen when someone fired shots, striking him in the abdomen, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition.

The day’s first shooting happened more than 20 hours earlier in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side. A 24-year-old woman was sitting in a parked vehicle at 12:08 a.m. in the 4900 block of South Marshfield when a male walked up and fired shots, striking her in the chest, police said. She was taken in critical condition to Stroger Hospital.

On Monday, two people were killed and at least seven others were wounded in shootings across Chicago.