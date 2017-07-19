3 dead, 5 wounded in Chicago shootings Tuesday

Three men were killed and five other people were wounded in shootings Tuesday across Chicago.

Most recently, a man was shot to death in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood on the South Side. The 28-year-old invited an acquaintance to his home about 10:50 p.m. in the 1600 block of West 18th Place, according to Chicago Police. The male guest pulled out a gun a short time later and shot the man in the abdomen before running away. The man was dead at the scene.

About two and a half hours earlier, another man was killed in a Park Manor neighborhood shooting on the South Side. The 69-year-old was shot about 8:20 p.m. in the 7100 block of South State, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Early Tuesday morning, a man was shot to death in the East Chatham neighborhood on the South Side. A male got out of a red Chevrolet Camaro at 1:26 a.m. in the 8400 block of South Maryland and opened fire, striking the 56-year-old man in his chest, according to police. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about any of the deaths.

Tuesday’s latest nonfatal shooting happened in the South Shore neighborhood on the South Side. A 33-year-old man was standing outside about 10:30 p.m. in the 7800 block of South Burnham when a male walked up to him and started shooting, police said. The man was struck in the left ankle and was taken to South Shore Hospital in good condition.

Several hours before that, another man was also shot in the South Shore neighborhood. The 18-year-old was shot in the leg about 7:45 p.m. in the 7400 block of South Euclid, according to police. He was found by officers responding to a call of shots fired in the area. The man was taken to Christ Medical Center, where his condition had stabilized.

More than 14 hours earlier, a man was wounded in a shooting in the Albany Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side. The 25-year-old was dropping off his girlfriend about 5 a.m. in the 4400 block of North Monticello when a male opened fire, striking him in the arm and torso, police said. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition.

About 12:45 a.m., a woman was shot in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side. Officers responding to a call of shots fired in the 2000 block of West 69th Place found the 47-year-old woman lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the right leg, police said. She was taken to Christ Medical Center, where her condition was stabilized.

The day’s first shooting happened shortly after midnight near a Target store in the South Loop. The 18-year-old man was shot in the abdomen and buttocks at 12:05 a.m. in the 1100 block of South Clark, according to police. He was found by passers-by, who then called police. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition. Most of that block is occupied by a Target store and its parking structure at 1154 S. Clark.

On Monday, 16 people were shot across Chicago, three of them fatally.