3 displaced in Bronzeville fire

Three people were displaced in a fire Sept. 22 in the 4900 block of South Wabash. | Fire Media Affairs

Three people were displaced in a fire Friday morning in the Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side.

Crews responded to the still-and-box alarm at the home in the 4900 block of South Wabash, according to Fire Media Affairs. The fire was out by 8:02 a.m.

No injuries were reported, but three adults were displaced, the fire department said. The American Red Cross was called to the scene to help them find housing.