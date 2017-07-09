3 found shot to death in Joliet home, homicide investigation underway

Three people were found dead Thursday afternoon inside a southwest suburban Joliet home.

Officers were sent to the single-family home about 2:50 p.m. in the 1900 block of Great Falls Drive for a death investigation, according to Police Chief Brian Benton.

Officers were met by a person who directed them inside the home where the bodies of three adults were found, Benton said. All three had been shot.

Their deaths were being investigated as homicides Thursday night, police said.

The Will County coroner’s office has not released their identities pending notification of family.

Anyone with information was asked to call Joliet investigators at (815) 724-3020.