3 guns stolen in LaGrange home invasion

Five men stole three guns during a home invasion late Friday in west suburban LaGrange.

The men, at least one of them armed with a handgun, entered the home at 11:48 p.m. in the 100 block of Sawyer Avenue, according to a statement from LaGrange police. While inside, they took two handguns, a shotgun, cash and a cellphone that belonged to the male victim.

The men then left the home and got into two vehicles that were parked in the alley, police said. One of them fired a gunshot into the air before they drove off, which the victim believed was a warning to keep him from following them. No injuries were reported in the home invasion.

One of the suspects, who displayed a black semi-automatic pistol during the incident, was described as a 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10 black man between 19 and 21 years old with a slim build, police said.

A second suspect was a black man in the same age range, standing 5-foot-10 to 6 feet tall, with a medium build, according to police. He was wearing a dark hoodie and dark pants, The three other suspects were described only as black men about 20 years old wearing dark hoodies and dark pants.

The vehicles they drove away in were described as a gray Chevrolet pickup and a dark-colored GMC Envoy, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at (708) 579-2333.