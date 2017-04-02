3 hurt in Downers Grove house fire

Three people were hospitalized after a house fire early Saturday in west suburban Downers Grove.

Crews were called at 4 a.m. for reports of a fire in the two-story, single-family home in the 4000 block of Washington Street, according to a statement from the Downers Grove Fire Department. They arrived to find thick smoke and fire showing on two sides of the house.

A neighbor was trying to help a resident trapped at a second-floor window when emergency crews arrived, fire officials said. Firefighters entered the home, but were not ale to take the person down the stairs because of the intensity of the fire. They instead performed a rescue from a window.

Three people were taken from the scene to Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove, although their conditions were not immediately known, according to the fire department. No firefighters were injured.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation Saturday.