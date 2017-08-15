3 in custody after chase, crash in Kenwood

Three people were arrested Monday night after a vehicle led officers on a miles-long chase that ended in a crash near Lake Shore Drive in the South Side Kenwood neighborhood.

The pursuit started just before 10 p.m. when the vehicle drove away from officers responding to reports of shots fired near 75th and Lafayette, according to Chicago Police.

The vehicle eventually hit another vehicle at 47th Street and Lake Shore Drive, police said. No injuries were reported.

Three males were taken into custody after the crash and a weapon was recovered at the scene, police said.