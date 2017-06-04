3 injured in crash with semi near Round Lake

Three people were injured in a crash Thursday afternoon near northwest suburban Round Lake.

Officers were called to the crash about 2 p.m. on Route 120 west of Wilson Road in an unincorporated area near Round Lake, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office.

A 1998 Ford Contour driven east on Route 120 by a 50-year-old Lake Zurich woman drifted into the opposite lane and collided head-on with a 2016 Freightliner semitractor with an empty trailer, the sheriff’s office said.

The woman and her 16-year-old passenger were taken to Condell Medical Center in Libertyville where she was in critical condition and the teenager was in serious condition, the sheriff’s office said.

The 64-year-old driver of the semitractor was taken to Centegra Northern Illinois Medical Center in McHenry for treatment of minor injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

The crash remained under investigation Thursday night.