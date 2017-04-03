3 injured in Englewood fire

Three people were injured when a home caught fire on Saturday in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

Firefighters were sent at 5:14 p.m. to a working fire at 7128 S. Sangamon, according to Fire Media Affairs.

A 26-year-old woman injured one of her legs and her back when she jumped from the second floor of the home to escape flames, the fire department said. She was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

A 46-year-old woman was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in serious condition for treatment of smoke inhalation and some burns, the department said. A 66-year-old man was taken to St. Bernard Hospital in fair condition for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire was not immediately available on Saturday.