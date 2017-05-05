3 injured when car slams into L track support beam in Englewood

Three people were injured, one critically, when a car slammed into a support beam for CTA trains early Thursday in Englewood on the South Side.

The crash happened about 4:15 a.m. near 63rd Street and Princeton Avenue, according to Chicago Police.

The 20-year-old man driving the vehicle was taken in critical condition to Stroger Hospital, along with a 28-year-old man whose condition was stabilized, police said. Another passenger, a 22-year-old woman, was stabilized at Mount Sinai Hospital.

The cause of the crash was unknown.