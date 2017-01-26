3 men charged in armed burglary case in Gary

Three men have been charged in connection with an armed burglary in northwest Indiana, and police are still searching for a fourth suspect.

Rickkie D. Carr, 22; Javaris Harris, 19; and Javon King, 18, were each charged with burglary, armed robbery, criminal confinement while pointing a firearm, and theft, according to Gary police. All three are residents of Gary, Indiana.

The charges stem from a Jan. 6 burglary in the 1300 block of De Kalb Place in Gary, police said. The victim saw the men approaching his home with weapons, went inside, and locked the door behind him. The men kicked in the door and pointed guns at him before taking property.

A fourth male suspect has not yet been identified.

King was additionally charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery, battery by means of a deadly weapon, and battery resulting in serious bodily injury in an unrelated case, police said.

Those charges stem from an incident Jan. 8 near 35th Avenue and Martin Luther King Drive in Gary. A male dropping a female off at a party attempted to leave and was shot by King when he reached his vehicle, police said. The victim tried to go back to the home where he dropped off the female, and was shot several more times.

Carr was also charged with a armed robbery, criminal confinement and auto theft for a Dec. 17, 2016 incident in which he robbed a man of his vehicle at gunpoint in the 4300 block of Louisiana Street, police said.

Detectives are still investigating other cases, including one on Jan. 7 in Portage, Indiana, that some or all of the suspects may have been involved suspected in, police said.

Anyone with information should call Det. William Fazekas at (219) 881-1210 or the crime hotline at (866) CRIME-GP.