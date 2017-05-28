3 men charged with robbery, attempted carjacking in Elgin

Three men have been charged with trying to carjack and rob two women Wednesday night in west suburban Elgin.

Officers responded shortly after 11 p.m. to the 100 block of South Randall Road, where two women reported that they were approached by two males while they were exiting their vehicle, according to Elgin police.

The women got got back into their vehicle, but one of the suspects, who was armed, tried to order the victims into the back seat, police said. The women refused and instead screamed and honked the vehicle’s horn.

The men then jumped into a waiting vehicle, which sped away north on Randall Road, police said. An Elgin police officer spotted the vehicle a short time later traveling near McLean Boulevard and Big Timber Road, but the vehicle sped away when the officer attempted a traffic stop.

Three suspects were eventually taken into custody when the fleeing vehicle stopped near McCabe Drive and Schaumburg Road in Streamwood, police said. After a short foot chase, a bb-gun resembling a semi-automatic handgun was recovered.

Detectives learned the driver — identified as 36-year-old Dwayne Malone, of Elgin — had dropped two men off near the victims’ vehicle and “ordered the two to steal the vehicle with the occupants still inside,” police said. “The plan was to then drive the women to various ATMs and withdraw cash from their bank accounts.”

The driver and his two passengers, 22-year-old Christopher Savage, of Indianapolis, and 22-year-old Calvin Jones, of the Chicago Lawn neighborhood on Chicago’s Southwest Side, were all subsequently charged.

All three men faces felony charges of armed robbery, vehicular invasion, robbery and attempted vehicular hijacking, police said. Malone was also charged with one felony count of aggravated fleeing a police officer while exceeding 21 mph over the speed limit and a misdemeanor count of reckless driving.

Malone has been ordered held at the Kane County Adult Justice Center on a $500,000 bond and is due back in court on Sunday, according to the Kane County sheriff’s office. Savage was ordered held on a $200,000 bond and is also next scheduled to appear in court on Sunday, while Jones has been ordered held on a $350,000 bond and is due back in court on June 7.