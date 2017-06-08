3 men charged with shoplifting at Naperville store

Three 18-year-old men were charged with shoplifting Friday afternoon at a store in west suburban Naperville.

Officers responded at 3:27 p.m. to a report of a retail theft at a store in the 100 block of West Jefferson Avenue, according to Naperville police. When officers arrived, three suspects ran away from store employees. They were later taken into custody following a brief search.

Kyiontae A. Evans, Tresean L. Jordan and Blessin C. Rhodes were each charged with a single count of retail theft, police said.

Their home addresses, bond information and upcoming court dates were not immediately known.