Police: 3 men shot, 1 fatally, in Back of the Yards

One man was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting early Sunday in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.

The men, ages 20, 22 and 33, were standing on the sidewalk at 3:13 a.m. in the 5300 block of South Seeley when someone in a vehicle fired shots, striking them all in the body, according to Chicago Police.

The youngest man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately confirm the fatality.

The 22-year-old was taken in critical condition to Stroger Hospital, while the oldest man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.