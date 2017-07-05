3 men shot, critically wounded, leaving Back of the Yards party

Three men were critically wounded in a shooting early Sunday in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.

About 1:30 a.m., the men were leaving a party at a home in the 900 block of West 54th Place when an unknown male took out a gun and opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

A 22-year-old man was shot in the chest, abdomen and right leg, while a 24-year-old man was shot multiple times, and a 24-year-old man was shot in the right shoulder, police said. They were all taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody, police said. Area Central detectives are investigating the shooting.