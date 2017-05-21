3 men shot during fight in Jefferson Park

Three men were shot during a fight outside a Jefferson Park neighborhood bar early Sunday on the Northwest Side.

The group was walking about 4 a.m. on the sidewalk in the 5300 block of North Milwaukee when they got into a fight with several other males, according to Chicago Police. Someone then came out of a bar nearby and fired shots.

A 30-year-old man was shot in the chest, while a 50-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the back, police said. They were both taken to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where both of their conditions were stabilized.

A 51-year-old man was shot in the left thigh and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where his condition was also stabilized, police said.