3 men shot in Back of the Yards

Three men were shot Saturday evening in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.

About 9:20 p.m., the men were standing in the 5100 block of South Wood Street when they heard gunshots and felt pain, according to Chicago Police.

A 20-year-old was shot in the left ankle and a 23-year-old man was shot in the right hand, police said. They were both taken to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition.

A third man, who was said to be in his mid-20’s, was shot in the abdomen and taken to St. Bernard Hospital in serious condition, police said.