3 men shot in Humboldt Park

Three men were shot Sunday evening in the West Side Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Two of the men, ages 31 and 22, were standing on the sidewalk about 5:45 p.m. in the 3600 block of West Division when a male approached them and opened fire before running away, according to Chicago Police.

The older man was shot in the leg and the younger man was shot in the arm, police said. They both were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

A third man, 21 years old, took himself to Norwegian American Hospital with gunshot wounds to both legs, police said. His condition had stabilized.