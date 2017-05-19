3 men shot in separate Aurora shootings

Three men were injured in two separate shootings Thursday in west suburban Aurora.

About 9:50 p.m., two men fired multiple shots in an apartment complex courtyard in the 400 block of Melrose Avenue, according to a statement from Aurora police. There were 20-40 people gathered in the courtyard at the time, including multiple women and children.

A 27-year-old Aurora man was shot in the abdomen and two other men drove him to a hospital, police said. His injury was not thought to be life-threatening. One of the buildings in the complex was also struck by gunfire, but no other injuries were reported.

The suspects, who were both dressed in dark clothing, ran northeast, got into a silver or gray four-door vehicle and drove off eastbound on Melrose, police said.

Earlier Thursday afternoon, two men were shot while standing on the front porch of a home in the 100 block of Chestnut Street, according to police. Two other men walked up about 12:25 p.m. and fired shots at them before running away.

The victims, ages 19 and 25, were both shot in the torso, police said. The younger man was taken to a hospital by ambulance, while someone drove the older man to a hospital. Their injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.

It was not immediately clear whether the two shootings were related, police said. Investigators have not determined definite motives for the incidents, but gang-related motivation has not been ruled out.

Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to call police at (630) 256-5500 or Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000. Tips to Crime Stoppers that lead to an arrest qualify for a reward of up to $5,000.