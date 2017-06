3 men shot in West Chesterfield

Three men were shot early Saturday in the West Chesterfield neighborhood on the South Side.

About 1:20 a.m., they were standing in an alley in the 300 block of East 90th Place when shots were fired, according to Chicago Police.

A 30-year-old man was shot in the left leg, a 27-year-old man in the right shoulder, and a 25-year-old man in the left thigh, police said.

They were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where their conditions were stabilized, police said.