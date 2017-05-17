3 men shot in West Englewood

Three men were injured, one of them seriously, in a shooting Tuesday night in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

The men were standing on the sidewalk at 10:13 p.m. in the 6400 block of South Hoyne when someone fired shots at them, according to Chicago Police.

A 25-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the right thigh and was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, police said.

A 30-year-old man took himself to Mount Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to the right leg and a 22-year-old man took himself to Holy Cross Hospital with a gunshot wound to the left leg, police said. Both of their conditions were stabilized.