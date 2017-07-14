3 men shot on South Side

Three men were wounded in a shooting Friday evening on the South Side.

The shooting happened about 6:05 p.m. in the first block of West Pershing near the former site of the Stateway Gardens public housing buildings, Chicago Police said.

All three were taken to Stroger Hospital, police said. A 21-year-old man was in serious condition with gunshot wounds to his abdomen and shoulder; a 19-year-old man was stabilized after being shot in his head and hand; and a 22-year-old man was in serious condition with a gunshot wound to his back.

Additional information was not immediately available.