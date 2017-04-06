3 men wounded, 1 seriously, in Lawndale shooting

Three men were wounded early Sunday in a Southwest Side Lawndale neighborhood shooting.

The men were shot at 2:07 a.m. in the 2200 block of South Kolin, according to Chicago Police. They took themselves to Mount Sinai Hospital, where they did not tell police any details about the shooting.

One of the men, a 34-year-old, was shot multiple times in his right thigh, police said. He was in serious condition.

A 23-year-old was shot in the chest and shoulder, police said. His condition was stabilized.

Another man, whose age was unknown, was also shot in the chest and shoulder, and his condition was stabilized, police said.

More details were not immediately available early Sunday.