3 men wounded in Dan Ryan Expressway shooting

Three men were wounded when shots rang out early Friday on the Dan Ryan Expressway.

Just after 1 a.m., two of the men were riding in an SUV in the outbound express lanes of Interstate 90/94 near 31st Street when one was shot in the abdomen and the other in the buttocks, according to Illinois State Police. It wasn’t clear where the shots came from.

They kept driving south and exited at Garfield Boulevard, where they flagged down Chicago Police for help. They were taken to Stroger Hospital, state police said.

A short time later, a third man showed up at Mercy Hospital and Medical Center with a gunshot wound. He told investigators he had been walking along LaSalle Street, which runs parallel to the expressway, near 31st Street when he was shot, state police said.

The ages of the men were unknown. They were expected to survive, state police said.

The express lanes remained closed to traffic between 26th and 35th streets as of 2:45 a.m. while troopers investigated. The lanes were expected to reopen in time for the morning rush.