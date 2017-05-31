3 men wounded in Dolton nightclub shooting suing owners

Four people were shot inside Club One in Dolton, and a fifth was shot outside. | Network Video Productions

Three men have filed a lawsuit against a south suburban Dolton nightclub after they said they were wounded by a gunman who opened fire at Club One earlier in May.

The latest lawsuit over the shooting was filed Wednesday in Cook County Circuit Court by Willie J. Woodgett, Terrance Edwards and Devontae Varner, according to court documents. Each man is seeking more than $150,000 in damages against Club One Entertainment, LLC and Mucho Gusto, LLC.

Four people were shot about 3 a.m. May 14 inside Club One, 14112 Chicago Road, and another man was shot outside the club, according to Dolton police.

The men claim Club One and Mucho Gusto were negligent when they failed to properly search people attending an event at the club and allowed a weapon inside.

The suit also seeks the release of information from the village and the club’s owners related to the club’s liquor license and the security that was was provided the night of the shooting.

The lawsuit follows another filed May 17 by Samuel Kirk, who seeks more than $200,000 in damages from Club One Entertainment and Mucho Gusto.