3 men wounded in Humboldt Park shooting

Three men were shot Thursday night in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side.

About 10:30 p.m., they were standing on a corner in the 900 block of North Homan when several males approached him and opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

A 27-year-old man was shot in the right leg, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition had stabilized.

A 24-year-old man was shot in the back, and a 34-year-old man was shot in the groin, police said. They both went to Stroger Hospital, where their conditions stabilized.