3 men wounded in Near West Side shooting

Three men were wounded in a shooting Saturday afternoon on the Near West Side.

The shooting happened at 1:54 p.m. in the 300 block of South Campbell, Chicago Police said.

A 23-year-old was shot in the hand and foot, police said. Another 23-year-old and a 28-year-old suffered gunshot wounds to the leg, police said. All three were taken to Stroger Hospital, where their conditions were stabilized.

The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately known.