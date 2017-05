3 men wounded in West Rogers Park shooting

Three men were shot early Friday in the West Rogers Park neighborhood on the North Side.

The men — ages 35, 34 and 21 — were shot about 12:15 a.m. in the 7400 block of North Western Avenue, according to Chicago Police.

The oldest man was shot in the leg and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center. The 34-year-old was shot in the arm, and the 21-year-old in the ankle, police said. They were taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston.

Their conditions were stabilized, police said.