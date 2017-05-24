$3 million program would help police, fire, paramedics buy city homes

Vacant housing on the city's Westside earlier this year. The city is considering a plan to help police officers, firefighters and paramedics purchase homes in some Chicago neighborhoods in need of an economic boost. | Getty Images

Mayor Rahm Emanuel on Wednesday took a page out of former Mayor Richard M. Daley’s playbook, creating a $3 million program to help up to 100 police officers, firefighters and paramedics purchase homes in “targeted” Chicago neighborhoods.

Daley did the same thing in the early 1990’s with only mixed results. The program was championed by Daley’s then-Budget Director Paul Vallas, who would go on to become CEO of the Chicago Public Schools. Vallas is now a top administrator at Chicago State University.

Now, Emanuel is offering up his own “public safety officer homebuyer assistance” program in a two-fold effort to improve public safety in neighborhoods plagued by gang violence and rebuild long-neglected inner-city neighborhoods.

“This program will create an incentive for public safety officers to live where they work, which will, in turn, improve these neighborhoods,” the mayor was quoted as saying in a press release.

The mayor then referred to the other programs he has created to shed the “Mayor 1 percent” label he was saddled with during the 2015 mayoral campaign development efforts that critics called downtown-centric.

“From the Neighborhood Opportunity to Fund to Retail Thrive Zones to the Industrial Corridor Modernization Initiative, my administration is focused on spurring economic development and neighborhood revitalization. This initiative builds on those efforts,” the mayor said in a statement.

The ordinance introduced at Wednesday’s City Council meeting would provide up to $3 million of home buying assistance — enough for “10-year, forgivable loans of $30,000” to 100 police officers, firefighters and paramedics.

To qualify, public safety officers would need to secure a mortgage from a private lender to buy a single-family home or two-flat that would become their primary residence.

The income ceiling would be 150 percent of the “median area income.” That’s roughly $82,950-a-year for single officers and $118,500-a-year for a family of four. That would essentially confine the assistance to younger officers.

The homes being purchased would need to located in parts of six police districts that need both the economic shot in the arm and the added safety that comes with having police officers, firefighters and paramedics as residents.

Those neighborhoods include parts of: Auburn-Gresham; Austin, Brighton Park; Chatham; East and West Garfield Park; Englewood and West Englewood; Gage Park; Greater Grand Crossing; Humboldt Park; New City and North and South Lawndale.

Planning and Development Commissioner David Reifman was quoted as saying the program not only “fosters home ownership,” but also “stabilizes neighborhoods by encouraging investment by individuals who are already dedicated to the safety and health of their communities.”

Over the years, the Fraternal Order of Police and the Chicago Firefighters Union Local 2 have pushed for the city to lift the residency requirement that mandates city employees, including public safety workers, to live in Chicago.

Emanuel as strongly resisted those efforts — even though one of his 2011 mayoral challengers, Gery Chico, embraced the idea of lifting the residency rule and was promptly endorsed by the police and fire unions.

Newly-elected FOP President Kevin Graham just might raise the issue again after surviving his own residency controversy.