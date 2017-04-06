3 people charged with burglarizing vehicles in Blue Island

Three people were charged last month with burglarizing vehicles in south suburban Blue Island.

On May 25, patrol officers took three adults into custody in connection with a string of vehicle burglaries, according to a statement posted June 1 to the Blue Island police Facebook page. The suspects, whose ages and identities were not immediately made available, allegedly burglarized six vehicles in total: two on Lincoln Street, two on High Street and two on Honore Street.

Following the burglaries, officers located a vehicle used in the crime spree with money inside, police said. The suspects then admitted to the burglaries during interviews with detectives.

Each person was charged with four counts of burglary, police said. They were processed and transported to the Markham Court House for bond hearings.