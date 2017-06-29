3 people charged with running marijuana grow house in Vernon Hills

Three people are facing multiple drug charges after police uncovered a marijuana grow operation and other narcotics during a well-being check Tuesday at a Vernon Hills home.

Officers responded about 8 a.m. for a well-being check at a home in the 300 block of Cherry Valley Road, according to Vernon Hills police. When they arrived, officers requested an ambulance for one of the residents, Dmitry A. Kolesnikov, 33, who appeared to be disoriented and was believed to have been drinking alcohol.

As they searched the home, officers discovered cannabis plants being grown in the basement, police said. A second resident, Ilya Tanich, 40, was also found during the search.

After obtaining a search warrant, officers found “a large amount of drugs,” including seventeen cannabis plants, cannabis, cocaine and pills, police said. Prior to the search, officers also located Kolesnikov’s wife, Ekaterina M. Kolesnikova, 39, of Waukegan, standing outside the home.

Kolesnikov and Kolesnikova were each charged with unlawful possession of cannabis, unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver, unlawful production of cannabis plants and unlawful possession of a cannabis substance, police said. Tanich was charged with three counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

They were all remanded to Lake County jail during a bond hearing Tuesday, police said.