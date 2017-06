3 people rescued from East Chatham fire

Three people were rescued from a fire Monday evening in the East Chatham neighborhood on the South Side. | Chicago Fire Media

Three people were rescued from a fire Monday evening in the East Chatham neighborhood on the South Side.

Firefighters responded about 7 p.m. to the 8100 block of South Maryland, where the three-story building was on fire, according to Chicago Fire Media.

Three people who were rescued from the fire were treated and released at the scene, Fire Media said.

By about 7:10 p.m., the fire had been struck out, Fire Media said.