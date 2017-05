3 men shot near Stickney bar

Three men were shot early Friday near a bar in southwest suburban Stickney.

About 1:45 a.m., an unknown male opened fire on the trio outside of Frankie & Johnnie’s Roadhouse, 5009 S. Central Ave., according to the Cook County sheriff’s office.

The shooter ran away and got into an SUV a few blocks away, police said.

The victims; ages 30, 32 and 35; were taken to hospitals, police said. The younger men were expected to survive, but the condition of the 35-year-old was not immediately known.