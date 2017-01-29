3 people shot during party at motel in Waukegan

Three people were shot early Saturday at a motel in north suburban Waukegan.

About 1:50 a.m., officers were sent to investigate a report a shots fired at an extended stay motel in the 1100 block of Northpoint Boulevard, according to Waukegan police. They found a large crime scene, but no one shot.

Shortly after, police dispatchers were told that three males in their late teens to early 20s had arrived at two separate hospitals with gunshot wounds, police said.

One of the shooting victims, a man from Zion who was shot in the head and hip, was found to be wanted on a warrant from the Lake County sheriff’s Office for fleeing a police officer and assault, police said. He was also wanted on a warrant for armed robbery through the Illinois Department of Corrections.

The other two victims — a juvenile from Gurnee and a juvenile from Zion — were both shot in one of their legs, police said.

Investigators learned that multiple rooms were rented at the motel for a party and shots were fired during a fight, police said. Multiple guns were believed to have been fired, but none were recovered. Many of those involved in the incident were not being cooperative.

Four other juveniles were taken into custody Saturday morning for violations related to the incident that included curfew, obstructing, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call the police tip-line at (847) 360-9001.