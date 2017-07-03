4 people shot in Auburn Gresham

Four people were wounded Tuesday night in an Auburn Gresham neighborhood drive-by shooting on the South Side.

The victims were outside at 7:22 p.m. in the 7600 block of South May when a white vehicle approached and someone inside fired shots, Chicago Police said.

A 56-year-old woman was shot in the leg and a 40-year-old man who sustained a graze wound to the head were both taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where their conditions stabilized, police said.

A 36-year-old man was shot in the buttocks and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition. The fourth victim, a 24-year-old man, was shot in the hand and declined treatment.

Early Tuesday, two men were killed in separate shootings in the same neighborhood. Those attacks happened at 1:19 a.m. and 3:11 a.m. Police have not said if the attacks were related.