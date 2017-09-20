3 people shot in Bronzeville

A woman and two men were shot late Tuesday in the Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side.

They were sitting in a vehicle at 11:13 p.m. in the 800 block of East 45th Street when another vehicle approached and someone inside fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

The 22-year-old woman was shot in the hand and taken to Mercy Hospital, police said. A 27-year-old man suffered two gunshot wounds to the arm and two to the leg and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital. Both of their conditions were stabilized.

The other man, 24, was shot in the arm and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.