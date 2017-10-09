3 people shot to death in Roseland

Two women and a man were shot dead Saturday night in the Far South Side Roseland neighborhood.

The group was standing behind a parked vehicle about 11:40 p.m. when two people came out of an alley near the 11400 block of South Yale and fired multiple shots, according to Chicago Police.

A 36-year-old man was shot in the neck, police said. The women, ages 26 and 30, were shot multiple times in the body.

All three died at the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately confirm the deaths.

There was nobody in custody as Area South detectives conducted a homicide investigation.