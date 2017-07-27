3 people wounded in Englewood shooting

Three people were wounded in a drive-by shooting Thursday afternoon in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

They were on foot about 4:20 p.m. in the 5100 block of South Loomis when someone fired shots from a red-colored vehicle that drove up, according to Chicago Police.

A 22-year-old woman was shot in the back, a 24-year-old woman was shot in the right side of the abdomen, and a 25-year-old man was shot in the chest, police said.

They were all taken to Stroger Hospital, where their conditions stabilized, police said.