3 people wounded in I-55 shooting

Three people were shot and two were injured on the Stevenson Expressway late Friday on the South Side.

About 11:50 p.m., five people were in a vehicle heading south on Interstate 55 near the I-94 interchange when shots rang out, according to Illinois State Police. It wasn’t clear where the shots came from.

One person was shot in the abdomen and leg, and another was shot in the hand, police said. The third suffered a graze wound to the neck.

The two other people in the vehicle suffered injuries from shattered glass, police said.

They were taken to Stroger Hospital, police said. Their ages, genders and conditions were unknown.

The shooting remained under investigation early Saturday.

A night earlier, three men were wounded in a Dan Ryan Expressway shooting.