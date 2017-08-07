3 people wounded in South Side shooting

Three people were shot Saturday evening near the Parkway Garden Homes on the South Side.

The three were shot about 6:20 p.m. in the 6400 block of South King Drive, according to Chicago Police. Details on the circumstances of the shooting were not immediately available.

A 25-year-old man was shot multiple times in the chest and arms, police said. A family member took him to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was in serious condition.

A 17-year-old girl was shot in the left leg and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said. A third person, whose age and gender were unknown, suffered a graze wound and was treated at the scene by Chicago Fire Department paramedics.