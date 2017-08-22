3 police officers among 4 injured in Grayslake house fire

Three police officers were among four people injured in a house fire early Tuesday in north suburban Grayslake.

Firefighters responded at 12:34 a.m. to the home in the 300 block of Normandy Lane and found officers from the Grayslake Police Department in the process of rescuing a resident, according to the Grayslake Fire Protection District.

The resident and three officers were taken from the scene to a hospital, fire officials said. Their conditions were not known.

The Grayslake Fire Protection District is investigating the fire with assistance from the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s office.