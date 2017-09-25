3 robberies reported last week on South, Southwest sides

Three robberies were reported last week in the Brighton Park, Bridgeport and McKinley Park neighborhoods on the city’s South and Southwest sides.

A male and female approached people and demanded their belongings, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The robberies happened:

• about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 4000 block of South California;

• about 12:15 a.m. Thursday in the 2900 block of South Keeley; and

• about 12:50 a.m. Thursday in the 3600 block of South Archer.

One of the robbers were described as a Hispanic male between 17 and 22 years old who weighed 120 to 150 pounds, with a black, shaggy hairstyle, police said. The second robber was described as a 17- to 22-year-old female, standing between 5-foot-2 and 5-foot-4, and weighing 120 to 150 pounds.

Anyone with information should contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.