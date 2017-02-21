3 robberies reported Monday on Near West Side

Three robberies were reported Monday on the Near West Side.

Two or three men approached the victims and forcibly took their personal belongings, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The first robbery happened at 10:55 a.m. in the 800 block of South Claremont Avenue, police said. The second robbery took place at 11:26 a.m. in the 400 block of South Oakley Boulevard. The final robbery was at 12:51 p.m. in the 1800 block of West Rice Street.

The robbers are described as three black men between 18 and 22 years old, 5-foot-10 to 6-foot and wearing dark clothing, police said. They were driving a dark blue or black 4-door vehicle, possibly a gray or blue Hyundai.

Anyone with information should contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.