Three robberies were reported Monday on the Near West Side.
Two or three men approached the victims and forcibly took their personal belongings, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.
The first robbery happened at 10:55 a.m. in the 800 block of South Claremont Avenue, police said. The second robbery took place at 11:26 a.m. in the 400 block of South Oakley Boulevard. The final robbery was at 12:51 p.m. in the 1800 block of West Rice Street.
The robbers are described as three black men between 18 and 22 years old, 5-foot-10 to 6-foot and wearing dark clothing, police said. They were driving a dark blue or black 4-door vehicle, possibly a gray or blue Hyundai.
Anyone with information should contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.