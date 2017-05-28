3 robberies reported on South Side

Police are warning South Side residents of three robberies that happened this month in the Bronzeville and Kenwood neighborhoods.

In each of the three robberies, one to three people approached the victims outside, took out or implied they had a handgun, and demanded or forcibly removed property before driving off in a silver or gray vehicle, according to a community alert form Chicago Police.

The robberies happened:

about 11:15 p.m. May 21 in the 700 block of East 48th;

about 6:30 p.m. May 23 in the 4900 block of South Kimbark;

and about 11 p.m. May 24 in the 1100 block of East 49th Street.

The robbers were described as one to three black men between 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-11, weighing 150–180 pounds, and with a dark complexion, police said. One offender had a Mohawk hairstyle.

Anyone with information on the robberies should contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.