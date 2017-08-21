3 robberies reported this month in Auburn Gresham

Police are warning South Side residents of three robberies this month in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

A man used force to steal items from several people, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The robberies happened:

• at 3:50 p.m. Aug. 1 in the 7600 block of South May Street;

• at 2:20 p.m. Aug. 11 in the 7600 block of South Racine Avenue; and

• at 8:15 p.m. Aug. 11 in the 1100 block of West 75th Street.

The robber is described as a 20 to 30-year-old black man with a light to medium complexion, between 5-foot-9 to 6-foot-2, weighing 165 to 180 pounds with short hair, possibly hazel eyes and is known as Andre, police said.

Anyone with information should contact Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.