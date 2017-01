3 run from crash on Dan Ryan

A group of males ran from the scene of a crash Friday night on the Dan Ryan Expressway on the South Side.

After 8 p.m., two vehicles driving south crashed in the lanes of Interstate 90/94 near 43rd Street, according to Illinois State Police.

Three or four males ran away from one of vehicles after the crash, police said. The driver of the other vehicle, a black Pontiac Grand Prix, remained at the scene and was not injured.

Police were investigating.