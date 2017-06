3 seriously injured in Plato Township crash

Three people were seriously injured in a crash Wednesday morning in the far west suburbs.

The two-vehicle crash happened at 11:20 a.m. on Plank Road west of Route 47 in unincorporated Plato Township, according to the Kane County sheriff’s office.

Three people were hospitalized in serious condition, according to the sheriff’s office.

Plank Road remains closed between Route 47 and Brier Hill Road for the investigation.